Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,569 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

