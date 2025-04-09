Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global raised Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

