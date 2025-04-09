Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

