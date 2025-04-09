Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,433,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after acquiring an additional 248,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,693,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

