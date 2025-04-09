Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $431,676,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,159,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,636,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Permian Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $39,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,525.36. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

