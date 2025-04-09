NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358,676 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NRG Energy Stock Down 1.8 %
NRG opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.