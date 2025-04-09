NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358,676 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NRG opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.