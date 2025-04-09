Prudential PLC Invests $372,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. Barclays began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

