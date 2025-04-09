Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,375,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. The trade was a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,955 shares of company stock worth $3,507,263. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcellx Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

