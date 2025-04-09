World Investment Advisors Acquires 296 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

