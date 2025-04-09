ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $279.69 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.39 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,625.74. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,640,680 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

