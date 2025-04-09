ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelis Insurance worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIHL. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

