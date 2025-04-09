Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 185,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

