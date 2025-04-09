MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock Holdings Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 671.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,271 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of MediaAlpha worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in MediaAlpha by 157.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.