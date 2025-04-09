Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 266,083 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,083 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IGM stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.73.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

