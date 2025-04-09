Top Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – April 8th

Oracle, Core Scientific, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in the development, integration, or application of blockchain technology in their business models. These companies may focus on creating blockchain infrastructure, using blockchain to enhance efficiency and security, or offering products and services powered by blockchain innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,517. Oracle has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,630,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 6.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,393,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 4.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Further Reading