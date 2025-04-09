Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,553,025 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,553,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Southern worth $438,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Southern by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,784. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

SO stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

