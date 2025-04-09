Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,152,135 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of Manulife Financial worth $333,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

