1,765 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

