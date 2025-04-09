Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 468 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.98), with a volume of 1430519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($6.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 583.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 584.92.

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

