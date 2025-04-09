Prudential PLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

SLYG opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.