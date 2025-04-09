Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Should You Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 18,880,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 2,817,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38,888.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 1,783,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($22,787.29). 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

