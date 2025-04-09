Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBXG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

NBXG opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

