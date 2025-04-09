Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $62,131.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,890.90. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $156,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,173 shares in the company, valued at $965,531.49. This trade represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,682 shares of company stock worth $1,332,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.9 %

TWST stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.