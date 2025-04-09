Fmr LLC Sells 179,199 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179,199 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.79% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $650,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,450,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $169.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

