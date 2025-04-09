Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,612,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,555,569 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.38% of American International Group worth $626,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

