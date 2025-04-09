Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,257 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.65% of Manhattan Associates worth $602,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

