Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Viking Therapeutics worth $672,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,888,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 136,729 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

