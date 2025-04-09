CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$65.02 and last traded at C$65.76, with a volume of 580185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market cap of C$10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$4,958,609.78. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.98, for a total value of C$158,391.18. Insiders sold a total of 8,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

