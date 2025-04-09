Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 205127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

