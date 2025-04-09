Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 205127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
