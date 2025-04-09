Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1191503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIVHY
Vivendi Stock Down 0.8 %
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.