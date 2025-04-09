Fmr LLC Has $699.53 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,520,982 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.96% of Crocs worth $699,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.98. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.