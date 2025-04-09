DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 178.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.02% of DocuSign worth $548,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,604,000 after acquiring an additional 120,743 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

