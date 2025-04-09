Fmr LLC Sells 706,030 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 706,030 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.45% of Acuity Brands worth $583,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $110,236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,102,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $224.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

