Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,887 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 11.68% of Belden worth $530,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Belden by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Belden by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Belden by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $131.82.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

