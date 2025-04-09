Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 232130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.