Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 232130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,226.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

