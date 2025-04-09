iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.01% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $574,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

