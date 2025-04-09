Trek Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,970,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $240.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

