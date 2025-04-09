Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,558.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

