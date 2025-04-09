Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre Buys 14,800 Shares of Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,222.72.

Christopher Randall Macintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 15,500 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,344.50.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Christopher Randall Macintyre acquired 14,300 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.22.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LRA opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.75.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

