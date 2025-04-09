Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Robert Piconi Sells 16,594 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi sold 16,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $11,781.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,094,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,266,927.44. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Piconi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Robert Piconi sold 2,806 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $4,601.84.
Energy Vault Price Performance
NRGV stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Energy Vault by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
