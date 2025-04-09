JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,055 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JMST opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.