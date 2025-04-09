Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.63 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 1853378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

