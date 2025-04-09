eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone Sells 7,500 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

