Polaris (NYSE:PII) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 2291625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1,328.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 25,682.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 248,602 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

