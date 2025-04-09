Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $388,864.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.