Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $119,000 Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

