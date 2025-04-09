Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.33% of Popular worth $21,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Popular by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.