Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 39,564.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pool worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Pool Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $290.96 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.91 and a 1-year high of $402.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

