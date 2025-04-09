Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 80,995 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of BankUnited worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at $666,478.74. This represents a 10.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKU opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.26%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

