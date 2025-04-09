Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10,800.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,842 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.